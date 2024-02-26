Forsberg scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Forsberg put the Predators up 2-1 with a quick shot from a faceoff win by Thomas Novak early in the third period. This was the fourth time in eight games that Forsberg has posted a goal and an assist, with his other four contests in that span being empty scoring lines. The 29-year-old winger is up to 59 points, 233 shots on net, 112 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 59 appearances. He's maintained a point-per-game pace just once in his career, so it's possible he could cool off slightly down the stretch.