Forsberg scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Forsberg tallied at 17:54 of the second period to cut the Stars' lead to 3-2. He snapped a five-game point drought with the tall -- prior to his recent dry spell, he piled up eight points in four games. For the year, the Swede has 11 goals, 28 points, 113 shots on net and 43 hits in 32 contests.