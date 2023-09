Forsberg (upper body) is fully recovered after missing the final 32 games of the 2022-23 season, Jillian Jelnick of Fox 17 WZTV Nashville reports.

Forsberg told Fox 17 that he's eager to get back on the ice after being limited to just 50 appearances last season. Despite his lengthy absence, the 29-year-old forward managed to finish second on the Predators with 19 goals and ranked fourth on the team with 42 points. If he can stay healthier in 2023-24, Forsberg has plenty of bounce-back potential.