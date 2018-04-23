Predators' Filip Forsberg: Bags another goal

Forsberg scored a goal in Sunday's Game 6 victory over Colorado.

Forsberg ended up finishing the six-game series with four goals and two assists, recording a point in four of six contests. The Swedish forward was a constant presence throughout the series, as well, throwing 24 shots on goal and dishing out 10 hits.

