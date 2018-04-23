Predators' Filip Forsberg: Bags another goal
Forsberg scored a goal in Sunday's Game 6 victory over Colorado.
Forsberg ended up finishing the six-game series with four goals and two assists, recording a point in four of six contests. The Swedish forward was a constant presence throughout the series, as well, throwing 24 shots on goal and dishing out 10 hits.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores two points in victory•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores twice in Game 1 win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Ties career-high 64 points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Last-second goal called back due to interference•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fills stat sheet versus Lightning•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...