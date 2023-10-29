Forsberg notched two power-play assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Forsberg's been a bit streaky this year, but he still has seven points in eight games thus far, with three multi-point games under his belt. Thus, fantasy managers shouldn't fret if he goes a few games without any points, as they tend to come in bunches. He's still seeing a ton of ice time, averaging 19:29 per game, the highest TOI of his career. As long as he remains healthy, he deserves to be in your fantasy lineup whenever possible.