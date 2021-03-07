Forsberg set up both Nashville goals in a 6-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Preds may be struggling this season, but Forsberg isn't. The guy is scoring at a point-per-game pace and he has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last two games. He's signed for one more season, but can re-sign a new deal in the summer. Forsberg's putting up the kind of season that should net him more than his current $6 million cap hit, but the Preds may not be able to afford him and given their current situation, he could be on the move.