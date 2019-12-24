Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Breaks ice in win

Forsberg scored a goal on two shots Monday in a 3-2 win over Arizona.

Forsberg opened the scoring late in the first period with his 14th goal of the year and his third in his last four games. Forsberg goes into the Christmas break with 26 points in 30 games, pretty much right in line with his typical yearly rate of production.

