Predators' Filip Forsberg: Breaks ice in win
Forsberg scored a goal on two shots Monday in a 3-2 win over Arizona.
Forsberg opened the scoring late in the first period with his 14th goal of the year and his third in his last four games. Forsberg goes into the Christmas break with 26 points in 30 games, pretty much right in line with his typical yearly rate of production.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Produces goal, assist•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Buries 11th goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Registers assist in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Strikes quickly in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Struggling through mini-slump•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.