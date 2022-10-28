Forsberg notched three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Forsberg, who now has two goals and seven points through eight games. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-best 2021-22 campaign in which he delivered 42 goals and 84 points, and with a spot locked in on Nashville's first line and top power-play unit, he only needs to stay healthy to reach that level of production again.