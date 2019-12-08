Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Buries 11th goal

Forsberg scored a goal on four shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Forsberg's tally at 7:24 of the of the second period snapped a two-game mini-slump for the winger. He's at 11 goals, 19 points, 85 shots on goal and 32 hits in 22 appearances this season.

