Predators' Filip Forsberg: Buries equalizer against Wild
Forsberg potted his 22nd tally of the year in a 3-2 shootout win over the Wild on Sunday.
Forsberg took six shots and added a pair of hits in the game. The star winger now has 41 points from 51 games this season, which was interrupted by a hand injury in December. He's never had less than 58 points in a full season, and he's typically registered about three points every four games in his career.
