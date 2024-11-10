Forsberg scored two goals on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Forsberg opened the scoring on the power play in the first period and added an even-strength marker in the second. He had been limited to one helper over his previous three games. Forsberg has two multi-point efforts this campaign, with the other coming back on Opening Night versus Dallas. The winger is up to eight goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-5 rating over 15 appearances.