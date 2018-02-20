Predators' Filip Forsberg: Chips in two helpers against Sens
Forsberg collected two assists during Monday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.
With 17 goals, 24 assists and 18 power-play points through 44 games, Forsberg has been a reliable scorer when in the lineup this season. Additionally, after recording just nine points with the man advantage last year, the Swede's improved power-play numbers have been a huge boon to his fantasy value.
