Predators' Filip Forsberg: Chips in two helpers against Sens

Forsberg collected two assists during Monday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

With 17 goals, 24 assists and 18 power-play points through 44 games, Forsberg has been a reliable scorer when in the lineup this season. Additionally, after recording just nine points with the man advantage last year, the Swede's improved power-play numbers have been a huge boon to his fantasy value.

