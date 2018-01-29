Predators' Filip Forsberg: Close to returning
Forsberg (hand) said regarding his injury, "The trainers have been doing a tremendous job and we're almost there."
The key word in that statement may be "almost," as it means Forsberg may not quite be ready to return Tuesday against the Blackhawks. However, as of this moment he hasn't been ruled out of action. You definitely want to monitor the situation, as the Swede has 15 goals and 19 assists in 37 games this year. As soon as he's back in Nashvile's lineup, you want him in your fantasy lineup.
