Predators' Filip Forsberg: Coasting along at point-per-game pace
Forsberg assisted on the eventual game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blues. He also added a hit, a blocked shot, two PIM and four shots on goal in 20:35 of ice time.
Forsberg's point totals have been in the 58-64 point range the past three seasons, but he's taken his game to another level this year. Now with 34 points in 36 games, he has a shot at cracking the 80-point plateau for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old Swede is part of a stacked Nashville offense that is currently ranked sixth in the NHL in goals per game (3.19) and third in power-play production (25.0%). Needless to say, Forsberg should be in your fantasy lineup every time the Preds take to the ice.
