Forsberg notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Forsberg is on a modest three-game point streak with a goal and two assists in that span. The winger helped out on Matt Duchene's first-period marker Tuesday. Forsberg has 42 points, 157 shots, 84 hits and a minus-4 rating through 49 contests overall, taking a step back from the scoring pace that saw him rack up 42 goals and 84 points in 69 outings last year. He's still one of the Predators' most effective forwards.