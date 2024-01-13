Forsberg scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Forsberg has six goals and three helpers over his last seven contests, including two power-play points in that span. The top-line winger's strong game Friday has him up to 22 tallies, 47 points, 164 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-8 rating over 42 appearances this season.