Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects power-play assist
Forsberg had an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
Forsberg found Matt Duchene for the opening goal at 5:46 of the first period on a five-on-three situation. In his last seven games, Forsberg has three goals and three assists. The Swede is at 28 points, 112 shots and 47 hits through 33 appearances this year.
