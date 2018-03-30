Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects three helpers in win
Forsberg dished three assists during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
The Swede has now collected four goals and 12 assists through 15 March contests. Frosberg is heating up at the right time for fantasy owners, and with Nashville positioned to make another deep postseason run, he projects be a coveted asset in playoff formats.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores 20th goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two assists•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pair of helpers in win over Oilers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Chips in two helpers against Sens•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots OT winner Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...