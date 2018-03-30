Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects three helpers in win

Forsberg dished three assists during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

The Swede has now collected four goals and 12 assists through 15 March contests. Frosberg is heating up at the right time for fantasy owners, and with Nashville positioned to make another deep postseason run, he projects be a coveted asset in playoff formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories