Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects two assists against Penguins

Forsberg racked up a pair of helpers in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

Forsberg has gone five straight games without a goal, but he's picked up three assists in that span. The 23-year-old sniper is operating at a point-per-game pace through 16 contests and has picked up over half of his points with the man advantage. Even when he goes through goal droughts, Forsberg always seems to find a way to get on the scoresheet, making him the ideal fantasy forward. Keep him rolling.