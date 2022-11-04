Forsberg scored a goal and drew and an assist during a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday.

Forsberg, who has contributed three multi-point games in his past four outings, played a hand in Thursday's two decisive second-period goals. The 28-year-old left winger connected off a breakaway and assisted on Roman Josi's tally in the opening 2:27 of the second period, giving the Predators a 3-0 advantage. Forsberg's fourth goal proved to be the game-winner, the 41st of his career.