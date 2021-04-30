Forsberg is now considered day-to-day with his upper-body injury.
Forsberg isn't expected to play Saturday versus Dallas, but he could be back as soon as Monday against the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old Swede has picked up 11 goals and 29 points through 34 games this campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Not expected back this week•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lands on IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Missing third straight game•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out again Sunday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprise scratch Saturday•