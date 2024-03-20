Forsberg found the back of the net and added two helpers in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Sharks.

In a game that was not even remotely competitive, Forsberg scored his 36th of the year late in the third period to add to his two assists. He also provided five shots on net, a hit and a plus-2 rating in 16:55 of ice time. In Forsberg's last 12 games he has 10 goals and nine assists and was only held scoreless once during that time. Forsberg is on pace to beat his prior career-best of 84 points and with the torrid pace that he is on he should be added in all leagues if available.