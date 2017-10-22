Predators' Filip Forsberg: Continues to shred opponents
Forsberg factored in both Nashville goals Saturday against the Rangers. He scored one and set up the other in a 4-2 loss.
Forsberg has dazzled this season and now has 11 points -- six goals -- through just eight games. His shooting percentage is abnormally high (26.3 percent), so expect his goal scoring to settle back to earth soon. Still, Forsberg is a real threat to set a new career-high mark in points.
