Forsberg drew an assist, but the Predators dropped a 3-1 decision to the Flyers on Saturday.

Forsberg, who is coming off a career-best 42-goal campaign, is suffering through a mini-slump. The 28-year-old left winger opened the regular season with a goal and an assist in two games, but has since compiled just two points and a minus-6 rating. Forsberg is also struggling to produce during man-advantage situations. Last season, Forsberg collected 27 power-play points. This season, he has one.