Predators' Filip Forsberg: Contributing at dizzying pace
Forsberg chipped in a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 home win over the Avalanche.
The Swedish playmaker currently finds himself in a seven-way tie for ninth place in the league-wide points race. Forsberg's is doing a bit of everything with the puck, having collected five goals and four helpers, and six of his points have taken place on the power play. As a result, he's a no-brainer plug-and-play in all fantasy formats.
