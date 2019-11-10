Predators' Filip Forsberg: Creates only goal in shootout loss
Forsberg netted a goal on a team-high seven shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Forsberg stole the puck from Erik Karlsson and made good use of it by scoring at 14:44 of the second period. Forsberg joined the team-lead with eight tallies in 11 appearances this year. He's up to 13 points and 47 shots on goal. The Swedish winger has scored in three straight games -- fantasy owners need to have him active whenever he's playing.
