Forsberg scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg gained possession off of a defensive zone faceoff, powered his way up the left wing boards to create a 2-on-1, and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a snap shot from the left faceoff dot. The goal, which came at the 5:48 mark of the third period, stood as the game-winner. Forsberg is as consistent as they come among NHL forwards, having eclipsed the 20-goal plateau in each of his first six full seasons. He collected 48 points in 63 games in 2019-20.