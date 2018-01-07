Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dealing with broken hand

Forsberg (hand) should be back by the four-week mark, reports CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

The injury is a broken hand, which wasn't disclosed by the team, but instead became public after pictures appeared on Instagram. However, it's great news that the team feels the injury isn't complicated. That four-week window puts him back right at the end of January, so hold tight. Forsberg should pick back up where he left off.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories