Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dealing with broken hand
Forsberg (hand) should be back by the four-week mark, reports CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.
The injury is a broken hand, which wasn't disclosed by the team, but instead became public after pictures appeared on Instagram. However, it's great news that the team feels the injury isn't complicated. That four-week window puts him back right at the end of January, so hold tight. Forsberg should pick back up where he left off.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Set to miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Timetable remains unknown•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unable to practice New Year's Day•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Placed on IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Coasting along at point-per-game pace•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two points in blowout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...