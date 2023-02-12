Forsberg has an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Forsberg left Saturday's game against the Flyers after sustaining a hit from Philadelphia's Rasmus Ristolainen late in the first period. Forsberg has 19 goals and 42 points in 50 contests while averaging 17:28 of ice time this season. Thomas Novak, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, might draw back into the lineup if Forsberg is unavailable for Monday's contest versus Arizona.