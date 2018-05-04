Predators' Filip Forsberg: Delivers power-play apple in Game 4

Forsberg's primary assist on P.K. Subban's second-period goal held up as the game-winner against the Jets in Game 4 on Thursday.

Forsberg led his team with 64 points in the regular season and it's been more of the same throughout the playoffs thus far, as he's collected five goals and seven assists through 10 games. The Swede will carry a three-game point streak into Saturday's Game 5 home contest with the series tied at two games apiece.