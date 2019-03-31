Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dents twine
Forsberg lit the lamp in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets.
Forsberg scooped up the rebound of P.K. Subban's shot and sent it home to cut the Blue Jackets' lead to one. This was good for Forsberg's 27th goal of the season, topping last campaign's total. Although he's improved in scoring, his helping hand has heavily regressed to just 20 assists after registering 38 apples last campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fifth season of 25-plus goals•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Not slowed by injury•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Will play Tuesday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out versus Hurricanes•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Looking to return Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Absent from practice again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...