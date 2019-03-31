Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dents twine

Forsberg lit the lamp in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg scooped up the rebound of P.K. Subban's shot and sent it home to cut the Blue Jackets' lead to one. This was good for Forsberg's 27th goal of the season, topping last campaign's total. Although he's improved in scoring, his helping hand has heavily regressed to just 20 assists after registering 38 apples last campaign.