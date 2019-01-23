Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dishes out helper

Forsberg recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.

Since returning from a hand injury, Forsberg has posted four goals, three assists and 28 shots on goal. He averaged less than a hit per game before the injury, but he has been more physical since with 2.25 per outing. Forsberg's well-rounded play keeps him on both special-teams units as well as the Predators' top line.