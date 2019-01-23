Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dishes out helper
Forsberg recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.
Since returning from a hand injury, Forsberg has posted four goals, three assists and 28 shots on goal. He averaged less than a hit per game before the injury, but he has been more physical since with 2.25 per outing. Forsberg's well-rounded play keeps him on both special-teams units as well as the Predators' top line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...