Predators' Filip Forsberg: Draws two assists in road win
Forsberg tallied two assists, including one with the man advantage, in a 5-4 win over Washington on Wednesday.
Forsberg has three points in two games back from the All-Star break, all coming on assists. He drew the lone assist on Jarred Tinordi's first career goal. Less than three minutes later, Forsberg collected the secondary helper on Mikael Granlund's power-play marker. All signs point to a big second half for Forsberg, who needs to steal the show for Nashville to have any shot of making up ground in the Central Division.
