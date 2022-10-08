Forsberg logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Forsberg had a career year in 2021-22 with 42 goals and 42 assists in 69 contests. He turned that into an eight-year contract in the summer, and he's already off to a decent start this season with the helper. The 28-year-old is arguably the Predators' best offensive talent, though he shot 18.6 percent last year and appears to be due for some regression in the goal-scoring department.