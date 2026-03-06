Predators' Filip Forsberg: Earns three points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Forsberg has a power-play tally in three straight games. The 31-year-old's goal was also the game-winner, his second such goal this season. The winger is up to 28 tallies, 53 points (19 on the power play), 196 shots on net, 107 hits and a minus-5 rating through 62 appearances in a top-six role.
