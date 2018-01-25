Predators' Filip Forsberg: Effectively ruled out again

Forsberg (hand) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Devils. According to the NHL's official media site, he remains on injured reserve.

We're seeing a handful of teams resting their injured players ahead of the NHL's All-Star Weekend, and it's that same narrative for Forsberg and the Predators in this next contest. The Swede has fashioned 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) through 37 games to the delight of countless fantasy owners, but DFS players will need to seek alternatives on this 15-game mega slate.