Forsberg found the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
Forsberg's marker came at 0:56 of the second period and tied the contest at 1-1. It was his 10th goal and 26th point in 33 games this season. The 28-year-old snapped his four-game point drought.
