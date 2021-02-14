Forsberg registered a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Forsberg's centering pass attempt ricocheted off the skate of Detroit defenseman Marc Staal to get the Predators on the board eight minutes into the third period and make it a 3-1 game. The lucky bounce put an end to Forsberg's brief four-game goal drought and gave him three points in his last two contests. Forsberg, 26, leads the Predators in points (14), goals (seven) and assists (seven) through 15 games.