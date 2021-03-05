Forsberg scored a goal on five shots and dished out a pair of hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

Forsberg gave the Predators some life when his goal in the final minute of the second period brought Nashville to within 4-2. It was the first tally in the last five games for the 26-year-old, who also notched helpers on goals by Colton Sissons and Ryan Johansen in the third period. Forsberg is enjoying another stellar campaign, leading the Predators in points (22), goals (10) and shots on goal (92), while tying for the team lead in assists (12).