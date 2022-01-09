Forsberg was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday.

Forsberg's absence will be a huge one for the Predators, as he's posted four goals and two assists in his last three games. The Swede will be eligible to return once he's provided two negative tests for the virus. Matt Luff and Philip Tomasino will likely be in the lineup Saturday, with the latter likely to absorb some power-play time as well.