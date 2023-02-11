Forsberg (undisclosed) left Saturday's game and didn't return following a hit from Philadelphia's Rasmus Ristolainen late in the first period, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Forsberg had to be helped to the dressing room after it appeared as though his head hit the ice following the hit. An update on his status should come before Monday's matchup with Arizona. Forsberg had 19 goals and 42 points in 49 games going into Saturday's contest.