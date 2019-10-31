Predators' Filip Forsberg: Expected back Thursday

According to coach Peter Laviolette, "unless something changes," Forsberg (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Calgary, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

At this point it's safe to assume Forsberg will be back in action against the Flames, but we'll provide another update on his status if he's unexpectedly omitted from the lineup. The 25-year-old winger was having a red-hot start to the season before missing six contests with a lower-body injury, racking up five goals and eight points during a six-game scoring streak. He may be eased in against Calgary, but his tremendous upside makes him unbenchable.