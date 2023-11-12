Forsberg scored two goals and an assist on seven shots in the Predators' 7-5 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Forsberg was able to light the lamp once in the first period to give the Predators a 2-0 lead and once in the third to tie the game at 5-5. He would also add an assist on Dante Fabbro's goal. This performance extends Forsberg's multi-goal streak to two games and gives him five goals in the last four games. The Swedish forward has been red-hot to begin the season, scoring six goals and 17 points in 14 games. He should continue to play a huge role in the Predators' offense, playing on the top line and top power-play unit.