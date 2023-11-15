Forsberg scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 home loss against the Ducks.

Forsberg opened the scoring just 63 seconds into the second period with helpers to Alexandre Carrier and Ryan O'Reilly at even strength. The veteran ended up with six shots on goal and three hits while the veteran winger won his only faceoff attempt in 21:20 of ice time across 22 shifts. Forsberg has scored at least one goal in three straight games, going for five goals and six points during the streak, and he has six goals and 13 points across the past eight outings. He'll try and stay hot Saturday against the visiting Blackhawks.