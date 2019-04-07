Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fifth straight 50-point campaign

Forsberg generated a goal and an assist in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks.

The Predators had a two-goal deficit heading into the second period. Forsberg took over and dished out an assist to Dante Fabbro and scored a goal of his own to tie the game heading into the third frame. This gave Forsberg 50 points through 64 games, marking the fifth straight season he hit the 50-point mark. Forsberg and the Predators will face off against the Stars in the first-round of playoffs.