Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fills empty cage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
Forsberg has three goals and two assists over his last five games. His empty-netter put a bow on the Predators' first win in four contests. The 31-year-old winger is up to five goals, nine points, 37 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season. He's playing on the top line and first power-play unit, and it's safe to say Nashville's scoring struggles as a team won't have anything to do with Forsberg's individual performance.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots goal in loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: One of each in shootout win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies in loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores goal Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Starts campaign with helper•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dishes pair of assists•