Forsberg scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Forsberg has three goals and two assists over his last five games. His empty-netter put a bow on the Predators' first win in four contests. The 31-year-old winger is up to five goals, nine points, 37 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season. He's playing on the top line and first power-play unit, and it's safe to say Nashville's scoring struggles as a team won't have anything to do with Forsberg's individual performance.