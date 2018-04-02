Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fills stat sheet versus Lightning

Forsberg tallied two goals, including one on the power play, an assist, a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in a 4-1 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.

The 23-year-old missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, but clearly he came back Sunday with vengeance. Forsberg surpassed his point total from last season and did it in 18 fewer games, scoring 23 goals and 61 points. Incredibly, he's also playing fewer minutes per game. His 61 points puts him just three shy of a career high. Forsberg is experiencing the most efficient offensive season of his young career in large part because of power-play production. After Sunday, he has 11 goals and 19 points on the man advantage.