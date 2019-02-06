Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finally finds twine in win
Forsberg snapped a seven-game goalless drought Tuesday, scoring his 19th of the year in a 5-2 win over Arizona.
The Swede led all players with six shots on goal and also dished out three hits in the win. Forsberg now has four points in three games since the All-Star break.
