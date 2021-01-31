Forsberg had two assists Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
It took eight games, but Forsberg finally played set-up man -- he'd delivered four goals prior and now has six points in eight games. His goal scoring had dropped off a bit last season (to 21), so it's nice to see that part of his game start well this year. Forsberg remains a solid option at wing in all formats and needs to be active in all but the shallowest of leagues.
