Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finding scoresheet with regularity
Forsberg remained on a point-per-game pace with an assist in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Kings.
Forsberg was bumped from the first line in this game, winding up on the second unit with Colton Sissons and Craig Smith. However, that didn't stop him from posting his 14th point in 14 games. Despite the downgrade in linemates, Forsberg still saw plenty of ice time -- 17:59 to be exact, including 3:04 on the power play. He remains one of the elite forwards in fantasy and should be in your starting lineup whenever he takes to the ice. Use him well.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finds twine against Calgary•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Continues to shred opponents•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Contributing at dizzying pace•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Posts fifth goal in five games this season•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Stays hot Thursday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Leads third-period comeback•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...