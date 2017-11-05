Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finding scoresheet with regularity

Forsberg remained on a point-per-game pace with an assist in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Kings.

Forsberg was bumped from the first line in this game, winding up on the second unit with Colton Sissons and Craig Smith. However, that didn't stop him from posting his 14th point in 14 games. Despite the downgrade in linemates, Forsberg still saw plenty of ice time -- 17:59 to be exact, including 3:04 on the power play. He remains one of the elite forwards in fantasy and should be in your starting lineup whenever he takes to the ice. Use him well.